Dec 07, 2021 / 08:00PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Good afternoon, and thank you for participating in the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference. We are joined today by WM Technology, Inc. with a mission to power a transparent and inclusive global cannabis economy.



WM Technology is a leading technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry, comprising its B2C platform, weedmaps.com and a B2B suite of software through WM business. Weedmaps has more than 14 million monthly active users and more than 18,000 business listings and provide consumers with the latest information about cannabis retailers, brands, products and ordering functionality.



WM business offers 1 of the most comprehensive cloud-based software solutions available to the cannabis market today, providing a true end-to-end operating system for cannabis retailers and the necessary tools to support compliance with the complex, disparate and constantly evolving regulations applicable to the cannabis industry. The company has over 4,500 monthly paying clients and is expected to generate approximately $190 million in revenue and $32 million in adjus