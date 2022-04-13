Apr 13, 2022 / 05:50PM GMT

Pablo Zuanic - Cantor Fitzgerald - Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. It's Pablo Zuanic, cannabis analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald. We'll continue our conference. We have the CEO of Weedmaps, Chris Beals, joining us and the CFO, Arden Lee. Welcome to both of you.



Chris Beals - WM Technology, Inc. - CEO



Thanks for having us.



Pablo Zuanic - Cantor Fitzgerald - Analyst



So look, we have a number of questions we want to go over, but maybe, Chris, let's start with -- for those who are not too familiar with the company here listening in, just some background on the company's strategy, the rationale for Weedmaps. Thank you.



Chris Beals - WM Technology, Inc. - CEO



Yes, so WM Technology, we operate the largest marketplace for cannabis worldwide, both domestically and then we have operations in countries that have legalized internationally. So, we're a non-plant touching business, and so the best way to think of that part of the business is effectively Amazon for cannabis.



It's a m