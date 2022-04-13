Apr 13, 2022 / 05:50PM GMT
Pablo Zuanic - Cantor Fitzgerald - Analyst
Good afternoon, everyone. It's Pablo Zuanic, cannabis analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald. We'll continue our conference. We have the CEO of Weedmaps, Chris Beals, joining us and the CFO, Arden Lee. Welcome to both of you.
Chris Beals - WM Technology, Inc. - CEO
Thanks for having us.
Pablo Zuanic - Cantor Fitzgerald - Analyst
So look, we have a number of questions we want to go over, but maybe, Chris, let's start with -- for those who are not too familiar with the company here listening in, just some background on the company's strategy, the rationale for Weedmaps. Thank you.
Chris Beals - WM Technology, Inc. - CEO
Yes, so WM Technology, we operate the largest marketplace for cannabis worldwide, both domestically and then we have operations in countries that have legalized internationally. So, we're a non-plant touching business, and so the best way to think of that part of the business is effectively Amazon for cannabis.
It's a m
WM Technology Inc at Cantor Fitzgerald US Cannabis Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Apr 13, 2022 / 05:50PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...