Q1 2022 WM Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Timothy Larkin O'Shea - WM Technology, Inc. - Director of IR



Thanks for joining us today to discuss our fiscal 2022 first quarter results. We have our CEO, Chris Beals; and our CFO, Arden Lee, with us today. By now, everyone should have access to our earnings announcement. This announcement is also on our Investor Relations website, along with the supporting slide deck.



During this call, we'll make forward-looking statements, including statements about our business outlook, strategies and long-term goals. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Our