Q3 2022 WM Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the WM Technology, Inc.'s Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Greg Stolowitz, Vice President of Investor Relations.



Greg Stolowitz - WM Technology, Inc. - VP of Corporate Development, IR & Treasury



Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining us today to discuss our fiscal 2022 third quarter results. We have our Executive Chair, Doug Francis; our COO, Juan Feijoo, and our CFO, Arden Lee, with us today. By now, everyone should have access to our earnings announcement. This announcement is also on our Investor Relations website, along with the supporting slide deck.



During this call, we'll make forward-looking statements, including statements about our business outlook and long-term goals. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements.



For a d