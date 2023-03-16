Q4 2022 WM Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Greg Stolowitz - WM Technology, Inc. - VP of Corporate Development, IR & Treasury



Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining us today to discuss our fiscal 2022 fourth quarter results. We have our Executive Chair, Doug Francis; and our CFO, Arden Lee, with us today. By now, everyone should have access to our earnings announcement. This announcement is also on our Investor Relations website, along with the supporting slide deck.



During this call, we'll make forward-looking statements, including statements about our business outlook, strategies and long-term goals.