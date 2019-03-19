Mar 19, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
Darren Aftahi - ROTH Capital Partners - Analyst
All right, we are going to get going in the interest of time. Darren Aftahi, senior research analyst at Roth. Please do have Remark Holdings here, the CEO and Chairman, Shing Tao. Shing, welcome.
Kai-Shing Tao - Remark Holdings, Inc. - Chairman & CEO
Thank you. I'm going to introduce our Company, Remark Holdings. Especially after today this morning we're probably one of the few pure play AI companies that are public that is out there kind of promoting our comprehensive AI platform, going across a number of different industries. I will kind of give you a quick background about us and then [assume] we'll answer any questions you guys might have.
So we are, we are a global technology company. Our operations are in the US and in China. As I mentioned before, we provide AI solutions across a number of different industries. The first really being retail in smart city traffic and safety and surveillance and agriculture.
We did have Vegas.com and we announced the sale of that business
Remark Holdings Inc at ROTH Conference Transcript
Mar 19, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...