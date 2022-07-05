Jul 05, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Remark Holdings, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Fay Tian, Vice President of Investor Relations, for Remark Holdings, Inc. Ms. Tian, the floor is yours.
Fay Tian -
Thank you, Matt. Good morning. I'm Fay Tian, Vice President of Investor Relations for Remark Holdings, Inc. Welcome to Remark Holdings, Inc.'s Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The Rules of Conduct for today's meeting are posted on the virtual meeting portal. Please take a moment to read them as we begin this meeting.
Please note also that anyone logged into the virtual meeting portal as a stockholder may submit a question through the portal. Per all rules of conduct, we'll only answer questions related to the matters to be conducted at this meeting. After reviewing submissions via the portal, we will address appropriate questions when the polls are open for voting.
On the call with me today are Chairman and Executive Officer, Kai-Shing Tao; and Board membe
Remark Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Jul 05, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...