Q3 2022 Remark Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Fay Tian - Remark Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Justin. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Remark Holdings' Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 financial results conference call. I am Fay Tian, Vice President of Investor Relations for Remark. On the call with me this afternoon is Kai-Shing Tao, Remark's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Todd Brown, Vice President of Finance; and Mr. Robert Gatchell, Chief Safety and Security Officer.



In just a moment, Mr. Tao will provide an update on our businesses and Mr. Brown will recap our third quarter financial results. And we'll have Mr. Gatchell to talk about our recent development since he joined and some other exciting business opportunities with our technology. Following these remarks, we'll open the call to questions.



But before I turn the call over to Mr. Tao, I