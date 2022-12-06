Dec 06, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Special Meeting of Stockholders of Remark Holdings, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. During the meeting, we will have a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions). It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Mr. Todd Brown serving as presiding officer for the company. Mr. Brown, the floor is yours.



Todd Brown - Remark Holdings, Inc. - Senior Manager of Financial Reporting



Thank you, and good afternoon. I am Todd Brown, and I'll be serving as the presiding officer today. Welcome to the Remark Holdings, Inc. Special Meeting of Stockholders. The rules of conduct for today's meeting are posted on the virtual meeting portal. Please take a minute and read those as we begin this meeting.



Please note that anybody who has logged into the virtual meeting portal as a stockholder may submit a question through the portal. For our rules of conduct, we will only answer questions related to the matters to be conducted at this meeting. After reviewing submissions via the portal, we will address appropr