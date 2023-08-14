Q2 2023 Remark Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Remark Holdings Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded. Now I'd like to turn the call over to Ms. Fay Tian, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Fay Tian - Remark Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Nick. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Remark Holdings' Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. I am Fay Tian, Vice President of Investor Relations for Remark. On the call with me this afternoon is Kai-Shing Tao, Remark's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Todd Brown, Vice President of Finance. In just a moment, Mr. Tao will provide an update on our businesses and Mr. Brown will recap our second quarter 2023 fiscal results.



Following these remarks, we will open the call to questions. But before I turn the call over to Mr. Tao, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that some of the statements made today may be forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and