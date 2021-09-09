Sep 09, 2021 / 08:15PM GMT

Andrew Christopher Ranieri - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Thank you everyone for joining us today. I'm Drew Ranieri, a medical device analyst here at Morgan Stanley. It's my pleasure to have Micah Young, the CFO of Masimo Corporation, along with Eli Kammerman, Head of Investor Relations. So before we jump into Q&A, I just have to get this disclaimer out of the way first.



So Micah, Eli, thanks for joining us today. Micah, I'm going to hand it over to you for a brief overview of Masimo and then we'll jump into Q&A. So the floor is all yours.



Micah Young - Masimo Corporation - Executive VP of Finance & CFO



Absolutely. Thanks, Drew. Yes. So coming into this year, I think COVID brought a lot of uncertainties around the pace that we would see hospital census and patient volumes recover throughout the year. And as you know, our sensors track very closely with hospital census