Q3 2021 Masimo Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Masimo's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. The company's press release is available at www.masimo.com. (Operator Instructions)



I am pleased to introduce Mr. Eli Kammerman, Masimo's Vice President of Business Development and Investor Relations. Sir, the floor is yours.



Eli Kammerman - Masimo Corporation - VP of Business Development & IR



Thank you, and hello, everybody. Joining me today are Chairman and CEO, Joe Kiani; and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Micah Young.



This call will contain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current judgment, including certain of our expectations regarding fiscal year 2021 financial performance. However, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.



Risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our projections and forecasts are discussed in detail in our