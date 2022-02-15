Q4 2021 Masimo Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Masimo's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. The company's press release is available at www.masimo.com. At this time, all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. And now I'm pleased to introduce Mr. Eli Kammerman, Masimo's Vice President of Business Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Eli Kammerman - Masimo Corporation - VP of Business Development & IR



Thank you. Hello, everyone. Joining me today are Chairman and CEO, Joe Kiani; and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Micah Young. This call will contain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current judgment, including certain of our expectations regarding fiscal year 2022 financial performance. However, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.



Risk fac