Good morning and welcome to the 44th annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference. I'm Jayson Bedford. I cover the MedTech sector here at RayJay. And it's really a privilege to have with us Masimo. With us, we have Eli Kammerman, VP of IR. Mike is on some sort of secret mission, right? Eli? So with that, I'm going to pass it off to Eli. Thank you.



Thanks, Jayson, and thanks to Raymond James for inviting us to present here today. I'm going to start out, as you see me. Unfortunately, I had a small mishap with my regular glasses on the way out here. So for my presentation, so I can see my slides, I'm going to be wearing these sunglasses, which, in fact, are prescription glasses. So please forgive the lack of eye contact. All right.



Okay. First, take note of our safe harbor statement regarding forward-looking statements as well as non-GAAP fina