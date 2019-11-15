Nov 15, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Mattel, Inc. conference call. (Operator Instructions)
I would like to hand the conference call over to your speaker today, David Zbojniewicz, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
David Zbojniewicz - Mattel, Inc. - Head of IR
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Joining me today are Ynon Kreiz, Mattel's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Yoon Hugh, Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller.
On our Q3 2019 earnings call, we said that, following the filing of our amended 2018 10-K, we would hold a separate call to address accounting questions related to the conclusions of the independent investigation into the allegations contained in the whistleblower letter referred to in our press release dated October 29, 2019.
Our amended 2018 10-K, as well as the 2019 third quarter 10-Q, were timely filed on November 12, 2019 and today's call will address accounting questions related to the investigation that have been submitted in advanc
