Q1 2020 Mattel Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Mattel, Inc. First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, David Zbojniewicz, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Zbojniewicz, you may begin.



David Zbojniewicz - Mattel, Inc. - Head of IR



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me today are Ynon Kreiz, Mattel's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Richard Dickson, Mattel's President and Chief Operating Officer; and Joe Euteneuer, Mattel's Chief Financial Officer.



As you know, this afternoon, we reported Mattel's 2020 First quarter financial results. Given the extenuating circumstances around COVID-19, we will begin today's call with Ynon providing commentary around the impact to our business. Ynon and Joe will then provide some commentary on our results, after which, we will provide some time for Ynon, Richard and Joe to take your questions. T