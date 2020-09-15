Sep 15, 2020 / 06:05PM GMT

Michael Ng - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Hi. Thank you, everyone, for joining today's fireside chat with Mattel's CEO, Ynon Kreiz, who is leading Mattel's transformation into an IP-driven toy company. During our conversation today, we're going to talk about Mattel's strategy to unlock the value of its IP, the current state of the toy and retail industry and do a deep dive on Mattel's brand portfolio and growth opportunities.



My name is Mike Ng. I'm Goldman's toys and video games analyst covering Mattel, and I have the privilege of moderating this discussion with Ynon. So Ynon, first, thank you very much for making yourself available.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research AnalystYou've been the CEO of Mattel since April of 2018. Can you reflect a little bit on your time and talk about some of the biggest challenges for Mattel and some of the most important strategic shifts and initiatives put into Mattel's -- put into place from Mattel's sense? What are you m