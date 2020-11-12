Mattel Inc at Berenberg US CEO Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

David James Beckel - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division - Analyst



Great. Hello, and thank you for joining Mattel's virtual fireside chat today. For those of you who don't know me, I'm Dave Beckel, Head of Consumer Research and Discretionary analyst here at Berenberg Capital Markets. Today, I'm honored to be hosting Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel. .



Mattel, of course, as you probably know, since you're attending this session, is one of the largest toy manufacturers in the world and home to iconic brands, such as Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price, among many others. Ynon has been with CEO -- or been the CEO, rather, of Mattel since April 2018 and has been absolutely instrumental in driving Mattel's return to growth and profitability in that time frame. And prior to Mattel, Ynon held a number of senior positions in the entertainment industry.



So welcome, Ynon. Thanks for joining us.



Ynon Kreiz - Mattel, Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEO



Thank you. Great to be here.



David James Beckel -