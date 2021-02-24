Mattel Inc Analyst Day (Virtual) Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

David Zbojniewicz - Mattel, Inc. - VP of IR



Welcome to Mattel's 2021 Virtual Analyst Day Presentation, and thank you for your interest in the company. Today, Mattel's management will share its plans to grow the business and will also provide an update on its strategic business plan. The run time for today's presentation is approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes.



(presentation)



David Zbojniewicz - Mattel, Inc. - VP of IR



And now I would like to introduce Mattel's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ynon Kreiz.



Ynon Kreiz - Mattel, Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEO



Thank you for joining Mattel's 2021 Virtual Analyst Presentation. I hope that all of you and your families are staying safe and healthy.



It has been a long tumultuous year since we stood in front of you at the last Toy Fair in New York. A lot has happened during this time that taught us many lessons. Yet as challenging as this year has been for people everywhere, it also served to remind us how fortunate we are to be part of an industry tha