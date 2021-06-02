Mattel Inc at Citi Virtual Leisure Day Transcript

Jun 02, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Shawn Collins -



Great. Thanks, Alex, for letting us in. So I want to thank everyone for participating and dialing in today to our Corporate Access Day at Citigroup, Leisure Day. We're going to focus on toys and outdoor recreation, as most of you all know. I am Shawn Collins. I am the North American Leisure and Recreation analyst here at Citi Research. I initiated on a host of leisure and recreation names last summer. And then I initiated on Mattel and Hasbro at the end of last year, so in December 2020. I am very pleased to be joined today by Toy and Entertainment Companies Mattel and Hasbro as well as by Toy Expert, Lutz Muller. After a brief lunch break, we will transition to outdoor recreation, where we will talk with RV companies, LCI industries, Winnebago. And we also have a bunch of private dealers that sell RVs, boats, off-road vehicles and motorcycles. So that will be after lunch today. So with that, first off, I'm very pleased to host the CEO of Mattel. We have Ynon Kreiz here. We also have the Head of IR, Dave Z, on the line with us as well if we need him. Good morning, Ynon. Great to have you today.

