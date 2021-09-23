Sep 23, 2021 / 05:15PM GMT

Michael Ng - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, everyone, for joining today's fireside chat with Mattel's CEO, Ynon Kreiz, who is leading Mattel's transformation into an IP-driven toy company. During our conversation today, we're going to talk about Mattel's strategy to unlock the value of its IP, the current state of the toy and retail industry, and do a deep dive on Mattel's brand portfolio and growth opportunities.



My name is Mike Ng. I'm Goldman's Toys, Theaters and Interactive entertainment analyst covering Mattel, and I have the privilege of moderating this discussion with Ynon. We'll be taking questions at the end. So if you have any questions, please punch them into the webcast, and I'm happy to ask them on your behalf.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research AnalystSo Ynon, first, I think I speak for everybody listening in when I say thank you so much for making yourself available. You've been CEO of Mattel since April of 2018 and have led the org