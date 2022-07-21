Q2 2022 Mattel Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

David Zbojniewicz - Mattel, Inc. - Vice-President IR



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me today are Ynon Kreiz, Mattel's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Richard Dickson, Mattel's President and Chief Operating Officer; and Anthony DiSilvestro, Mattel's Chief Financial Officer.



As you know, this afternoon, we reported Mattel's 2022 second quarter financial results. We will begin today's call with Ynon and Anthony providing commentary on our results, after which, we will provide some time for Ynon, Richard and Anthony to take questions.



To help supplement our discussion today, we have provided you with a slide presentation. Our discussion, slide presentation and earnings release may reference non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross ma