Mattel Inc Virtual Investor Presentation Transcript

Mar 08, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Presentation
Mar 08, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Anthony P. DiSilvestro
Mattel, Inc. - CFO
* Richard Dickson
Mattel, Inc. - President & COO
* Ynon Kreiz
Mattel, Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEO
=====================
Ynon Kreiz - Mattel, Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEO
Hello from Mattel's headquarters in El Segundo, California, and welcome, everyone, to our 2023 investor presentation. We appreciate you joining us. We are excited to present to you today the progress we have made on our strategic road map to grow Mattel's IP-driven toy business and expand our entertainment offering. We will highlight the ongoing strength and resilience of the toy industry and discuss our strategy. You will hear what gives us such confidence in our plans for 2023, including our aim to outpace the industry and gain market share.
Richard Dickson, our President and Chief Operating Officer, will present an exciting preview of our key product drivers for 2023 and bri
