Jul 16, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Bob Okunski - SunPower Corporation - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone. This is Bob Okunski, Vice President of Investor Relations at SunPower. I'd like to welcome everyone to Maxeon Solar Technologies' Capital Markets Day. I would also like to thank everyone for taking time out of their busy schedule to attend today's virtual event. We hope that after today, you will have a better understanding of the value of Maxeon post-spin and why we are confident in our long-term success.



Before we get started, a few housekeeping items. On Slide 2, you will see our safe harbor statement. We will make forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are detailed in our SEC filings, including our 2019 10-K, previous 10-Q filings, our Q1 '19 and '20 earnings release and Maxeon's 20-F filing. Please see those documents for additional information regarding those factors that may impact these forward-looking statements.



Before we begin, a few tips for today's webcast.



(Operator Instructions)



It will include a mix of live video, slides. During the prereco