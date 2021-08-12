Q2 2021 Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good day, everyone. Welcome to Maxeon's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. This is my first earnings call at Maxeon, and I'm excited to be part of this exceptional team. With us today are Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Waters; Chief Financial Officer, Kai Strohbecke; and Chief Strategy Officer, Peter Aschenbrenner.



Let me cover a few housekeeping items before I turn the call over to Jeff. As a reminder, a replay of this call will be available later today on the Investor Relations page of Maxeon's website. During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties and that are described in the safe harbor slide of today's presenta