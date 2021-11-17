Q3 2021 Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Maxeon Solar Technologies Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to our host, Mr. Robert Lahey of Maxeon Solar Technologies. Sir, you may begin.



Robert Lahey -



Thank you, operator. Good day, everyone, and welcome to Maxeon's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. With us today, our Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Waters; Chief Financial Officer; Kai Strohbecke; and Chief Strategy Officer, Peter Aschenbrenner. Let me cover a few housekeeping items before I turn the call over to Jeff.



As a reminder, a replay of this call will be available later today on the Investor Relations page of Maxeon's website. During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are described in the safe harbor slide of today's presentation, today's press release, the 6-K and other SEC filings. Please see those documents for additional information regarding t