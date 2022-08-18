Q2 2022 Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Maxeon Solar Technologies' Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mr. Rob Lahey of Maxeon Solar Technologies. Sir, you may begin.



Robert Lahey -



Thank you, operator. Good day, everyone, and welcome to Maxeon's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. With us today are Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Waters; Chief Financial Officer, Kai Strohbecke; and Chief Strategy Officer, Peter Aschenbrenner. Let me cover a few housekeeping items before I turn the call over to Jeff.



As a reminder, a replay of this call will be available later today on the Investor Relations page of Maxeon's website. During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are described in the safe harbor slide of today's presentation, today's press release, the 6-K and other SEC filings.



Please see those documents for