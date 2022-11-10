Q3 2022 Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Robert Lahey - Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. - Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Good day, everyone, and welcome to Maxeon's third quarter 2022 earnings conference call. With us today, our Interim Chief Executive Officer, Mark Babcock; Chief Financial Officer, Kai Strohbecke; and Chief Strategy Officer, Peter Aschenbrenner.



Let me cover a few housekeeping items before I turn the call over to Mark. As a reminder, a replay of this call will be available later today on the Investor Relations page of Maxeon's website. During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are described in the safe harbor slide of today's presentation, today's press release, 6-K and other SEC filings.