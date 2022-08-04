Q2 2022 Middleby Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to The Middleby Second Quarter Conference Call. My name is Jenny. I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to Tim FitzGerald. You may begin.



Timothy J. FitzGerald - The Middleby Corporation - CEO & Director



Thank you for joining us today on our second quarter earnings call. As we begin, please note, there are slides to accompany the call on our Investor page of the website.



We continue to execute on our financial plans and strategic initiatives, building upon our positive momentum. During the quarter, the already existing inflationary pressures further accelerated as we saw a spike in costs following the war in Ukraine. Supply chain disruption also became increasingly challenging to our operations following the COVID shutdowns in China. But our teams continue to react quickly, making adjustments to minimize disruption to our business and our customers. And despite the operating disruptions and cost increases, we posted another quarter of record sales and earnings.



And we