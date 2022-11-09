Nov 09, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for joining us for the Middleby third quarter conference call. With us today from management are Tim FitzGerald, CEO; Bryan Mittelman, CFO; James Pool, Chief Technology Officer; and Steve Spittle, Chief Commercial Officer. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. FitzGerald. Please go ahead, sir.
Timothy J. FitzGerald - The Middleby Corporation - CEO & Director
Great. Thank you, and thanks, everybody, for joining us today on our third quarter earnings call. As we begin, please note, we've posted slides to accompany the call on our Investor page of the website. We are pleased to have posted another record quarter, reporting 14% growth in organic sales and 23% growth in adjusted EBITDA. During the quarter, we also reported strong profitability with improvement in EBITDA margins to 26.5% at our Commercial Foodservice business, 23.9% at our Food Processing segment and 20.6% at our Residential business when excluding the impact of recent acquisitions.
The supp
Q3 2022 Middleby Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...