Q4 2022 Middleby Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Middleby Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) With us today from management are Tim FitzGerald, Chief Executive Officer; Bryan Mittelman, Chief Financial Officer; James Pool, Chief Technology and Operations Officer; and Steven Spittle, Chief Commercial Officer. Please note today's call is being recorded.
Now I'll turn the conference over to Mr. FitzGerald. Please go ahead.
Timothy J. FitzGerald - The Middleby Corporation - CEO & Director
Thank you for joining us today on our fourth quarter earnings call. As we begin, please note, there are slides to accompany the call on the investor page of our website. We are pleased to have finished the year with strong results in the fourth quarter, along with the close to another record year in 2022. For the year, we surpassed a milestone eclipsing $4 billion in revenues while adding approximately $140 million to our earnings for the year, reporting just over $850 million of EBITDA. We realized sustainable improvements in profitability over the course of t
