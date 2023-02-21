Q4 2022 Middleby Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Timothy J. FitzGerald - The Middleby Corporation - CEO & Director



Thank you for joining us today on our fourth quarter earnings call. As we begin, please note, there are slides to accompany the call on the investor page of our website. We are pleased to have finished the year with strong results in the fourth quarter, along with the close to another record year in 2022. For the year, we surpassed a milestone eclipsing $4 billion in revenues while adding approximately $140 million to our earnings for the year, reporting just over $850 million of EBITDA. We realized sustainable improvements in profitability over the course of t