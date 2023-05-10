Q1 2023 Middleby Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Timothy J. FitzGerald - The Middleby Corporation - CEO & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today on our first quarter earnings call. As we begin, please note, there are slides to accompany the call on the investor page of our website.



We are pleased to have posted solid results to begin the year, reporting a first quarter with strong performance both in our Commercial and Food Processing businesses. While our Residential business was expectedly impacted by challenging market conditions and destocking of inv