Aug 03, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for joining the Middleby Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. With us today from management are CEO, Tim FitzGerald; CFO, Bryan Mittelman; Chief Operating and Technology Officer, James Pool; and Chief Commercial Officer, Steve Spittle. (Operator Instructions)
Now I'd like to turn the call over to Tim FitzGerald. Please go ahead, sir.
Timothy J. FitzGerald - The Middleby Corporation - CEO & Director
Good morning, and thank you all for joining us today on our second quarter earnings call. As we begin, please note, there are slides to accompany the call on the investor page of our website.
We are pleased to have posted solid results, reporting a record second quarter with strong performance at both our Commercial and Food Processing businesses. And we continue to progress our Residential business, while it is impacted by the challenging market conditions and destocking of inventory at our channel partners.
We posted overall improved profitability during the quarter and continue to make progress towards our longer -- towards
Q2 2023 Middleby Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 03, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...