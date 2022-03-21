Q4 2021 Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, the conference will now begin. I would like to turn the call over to management.



Nick Hughes-Jones - Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. - Chief Commercial Officer



Hello, everybody, and thanks for taking the time to hear about Mawson Infrastructure Group. My name is Nick Hughes-Jones, Chief Commercial Officer of Mawson, and I'll be taking you through the investor presentation today.



But first, I need to read you a short disclaimer around forward-looking statements. Please be aware today we'll be making forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected. Please be sure to refer to the cautionary text regarding forward-looking statements contained in this presentation on slide 2.



Okay. With that out of the way, Mawson at a glance. As of Friday night's close, Mawson has a market cap of approximately $340 million, is listed on the NASDAQ under the code MIGI, and has four B