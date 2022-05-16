Q1 2022 Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. first-quarter 2022 earnings results conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Nick Hughes-Jones, Chief Commercial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Nick Hughes-Jones - Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. - Chief Commercial Officer



Hello, everybody, and thank you for taking the time to hear about Mawson Infrastructure Group. My name is Nick Hughes-Jones, Chief Commercial Officer of Mawson. Joining me today is James Manning, our Chief Executive Officer and Founder; and Hetal Majithia, our Chief Financial Officer. We look forward to taking you through the investor presentation today. But first, I need to read you a short disclaimer around forward-looking statements.



Please be aware today, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from th