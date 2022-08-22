Q2 2022 Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, welcome to the Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. second quarter 2022 earnings results conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Nick Hughes-Jones, Chief Commercial Officer. Thank you, you may begin.



Nick Hughes-Jones - Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. - Chief Commercial Officer



Hello everybody, and thank you for taking the time to hear about Mawson Infrastructure Group. My name is Nick Hughes-Jones, Chief Commercial Officer of Mawson. Joining me today is James Manning, our Chief Executive Officer and Founder, and our Chief Financial Officer, Ariel Sivikofsky. We look forward to taking you through the investor presentation today. But first, I need to read you a short disclaimer around forward-looking statements.



Please be aware today we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ mate