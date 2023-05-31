May 31, 2023 / 05:45PM GMT

Ana Berry - Berry Media, Inc - Media



Next up, we have Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. It trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol MIGI and is a digital infrastructure provider with multiple operations throughout the United States. Mawson's vertically integrated model is based on a long-term strategy to promote the global transition to the new digital economy.



Mawson matches sustainable energy infrastructure with next-generation mobile data center solutions, enabling low-cost Bitcoin production and on-demand deployment of infrastructure assets with a strong focus on shareholder returns and an aligned Board and management. Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. is merging as a global leader in ESG-focused Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure.



Today, we'll be speaking with Rahul Mewawalla. He's a technology and business leader and has held numerous executive and operating roles, including CEO, president, and executive vice president. He has extensive experience across Fortune 500 and growth companies, including Yahoo, Inc., General Electric Company, and Nokia. He also served as a board direct