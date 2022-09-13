Sep 13, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the MIND Technology Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It's now my pleasure to introduce your host, Zach Vaughan with Dennard Lascar Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
Zach Vaughan - Dennard Lascar Associates, LLC - Assistant VP
Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to MIND Technology Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Conference Call. We appreciate all of you joining us today. With me are Rob Capps, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Cox, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
If you would like to listen to a replay of today's call, it will be available for 90 days via webcast by going to the Investor Relations section of the company's website at mind-technology.com or via a recorded instant replay until September 20.
Information reported on this c
Q2 2023 Mind Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 13, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
