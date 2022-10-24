Oct 24, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and a warm welcome to the Mirum Phase III Top Line Results Conference Call. My name is Candice, and I'll be your moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to pass you over to our host for today's call, Ian Clements, CFO. Please go ahead.
Ian Clements - Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CFO
Thanks, Candice, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to Mirum's MARCH-PFIC Phase III top line results conference call. I'm joined today by President and CEO, Chris Peetz; Head of R&D, Pam Vig, Chief Development Officer, Lara Longpre; and Chief Operating Officer, Peter Radovich. Earlier this morning, Mirum issued a news release announcing positive results from our Phase III MARCH study. Copies of the news release can be found in the IR section of our website. Also in the IR section of our website, you can find a slide deck outlining results in this study. We will refer to this deck as we go through the results this morning.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that during the course of this conference call,
