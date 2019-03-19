Mitek Systems Inc at ROTH Conference Transcript

Mar 19, 2019 / 06:00PM GMT

Darren Aftahi - ROTH Capital Partners - Analyst



Okay. We are going to get going again. Darren Aftahi, Internet, media analyst here at ROTH. Pleased to have the management team from Mitek: CEO, Max Carnecchia; and CFO, Jeff Davison. Welcome, gentlemen. I guess we'll start.



Max, you just recently joined the Company. Maybe just to start, tell us why you thought Mitek was an interesting opportunity. And kind of you've been here a little while now; got, I think, a quarter under your belt. Tell us what you see in the opportunity.



Max Carnecchia - Mitek Systems, Inc. - CEO



Thanks, Darren. Thanks for having us. And welcome, everybody. Yes, Max Carnecchia -- joined the company back in November, so five months in. Got pretty excited about the opportunity. I think it's a good, small business that absolutely has the ability to be a great, intermediate-size business. When you kind of look back through the heritage of the business on the deposit side, just a dominant force relative to what's happening in mobile check deposit.



And then then the upside, very e