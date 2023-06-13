Jun 13, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Mitek's Business Update Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Todd Kehrli, MKR Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Todd Kehrli - Mitek Systems, Inc. - Investor Contacts
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to Mitek's conference call. With me on today's call are Mitek's CEO, Max Carnecchia; and Interim CFO, Fuad Ahmad.
Before I turn the call over to Max, I'd like to cover a few quick items. Today, after the close of the market, Mitek issued a press release announcing an update regarding its NASDAQ listing status as well as fiscal 2022 preliminary results and fiscal 2023 guidance. That release is available on the company's website at miteksystems.com.
This call is being broadcast live over the Internet for all interested parties, and the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page of the company's website. I want to remind everyone that on today's call, management will discuss ce
Preliminary Q4 2022 Mitek Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 13, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...