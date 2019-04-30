Q1 2019 MKS Instruments Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Seth H. Bagshaw - MKS Instruments, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. I'm Seth Bagshaw, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. And I'm joined this morning by Jerry Colella, our Chief Executive Officer; and John Lee, our President and Chief Operating Officer. Thank you for joining our earnings conference call. Yesterday, after market closed, we released our financial results for first quarter of 2019. Our financial results as scheduled pro forma revenue by market have been posted to our website, www.mksinst.com.



As a reminder, various remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects for MKS comprise forward-looking statements. Actual resu