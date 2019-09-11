Sep 11, 2019 / 06:30PM GMT

Shek Ming Ho - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director & Senior Analyst



All right. Well, let's get started with the next one. It's MKS Instruments. MKS is the key supplier of components and subsystems to the semiconductor equipment market and also has a very strong presence in other Advanced Markets. Today, we are very pleased to have CFO, Seth Bagshaw, with us. Welcome, sir.



Seth H. Bagshaw - MKS Instruments, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer



Thank you, Sidney.



Shek Ming Ho - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director & Senior Analyst



Seth is going to have a few slides to go through. So why don't you take it away?



Seth H. Bagshaw - MKS Instruments, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer



Great. Thank you, Sidney, and good morning, everyone. So this presentation is on our website. So I'm going to cover only a handful of slides who don't know MKS' history. You can be at your leisure, but you kind of have a high level here on Slide 4. This is a snapshot of