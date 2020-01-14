MKS Instruments Inc at Needham Growth Conference Transcript

Jan 14, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



So it's my pleasure to introduce MKSI Instruments. Speaking about the company today we have the CEO John Lee and the CFO Seth Bagshaw. I will hand it over to them. And thanks for coming, guys.



John T. C. Lee - MKS Instruments, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you. So obviously, we're in a quiet period, so we'll be limiting our comments to certainly long-term growth trajectories for MKS. And certainly, we'll be making some forward-looking statements as well, but -- so please read the safe-harbor statement afterwards.



So the MKS story is that we have been a global technology leader, leveraged to high-growth markets for many years. We've had a long track record of sustainable and profitable growth, using and driven by our robust and disciplined business process. We have been enabling technology for over 50 years. We started in the semiconductor industry back in the '70s. And for the first 30 years, we were only in semiconductor.



We went public in 2000. And then in 2016, we began the journey to diversify our markets beyond