Q4 2019 MKS Instruments Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the MKS Instruments' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, David Ryzhik, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin, sir.
David Ryzhik - MKS Instruments, Inc. - VP of IR
Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, everyone. I am David Ryzhik, Vice President of Investor Relations. And I'm joined this morning by John Lee, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Seth Bagshaw, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Thank you for joining our earnings conference call.
Yesterday, after market closed, we released our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019. Our financial results and a schedule of revenue by market have been posted to our website, www.mksinst.com. As a reminder, various remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects for MKS comprise forward-looking statement
