Q1 2020 MKS Instruments Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to today's program entitled MKS Instruments' First Quarter of 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to introduce your host for today's program, David Ryzhik, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
David Ryzhik - MKS Instruments, Inc. - VP of IR
Good morning, everyone. I'm David Ryzhik, Vice President of Investor Relations. And I am joined this morning by John Lee, our President and Chief Executive; and Seth Bagshaw, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Thank you for joining our earnings conference call.
Yesterday, after market close, we released our financial results for the first quarter of 2020, which are posted to our website, www.mksinst.com.
As a reminder, various remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects for MKS comprise forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially as a result of various important factors, including those di
Apr 29, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
