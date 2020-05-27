May 27, 2020 / 07:30PM GMT

Jay Huang - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Good afternoon, investors. Thank you for joining us today. And this is a meeting with MKS Instrument. Today, we are very pleased to have President and CEO, John Lee, from MKS to join us to have a fireside chat.



Before we dive into the Q&As, just a few reminders. If you are joining from the -- a video showcase, on the left-hand side of your viewing screen, there are 2 links. The first one is called a Pigeonhole and this is the link you can click and submit your questions, the most relevant question for you. You can also use that link to see what questions are already there and vote for the ones that you want to be discussed. At the -- also at the left-hand side of the viewing screen, there is a second link, it's called Procensus poll. Please take that poll and answer some of those questions at the end of the discussion.



So with that, I will start the conversation with John. John, thank you very much for joining us today.



Questions and Answers:

- S