Jan 14, 2021 / 03:45PM GMT

James Andrew Ricchiuti - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good morning. This is Jim Ricchiuti with the equity research department at Needham & Company. Welcome to day 4 of the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference. The next presentation is going to be a fireside chat with MKS Instruments, a fairly well-known provider of systems, subsystems, instruments, lasers, laser manufacturing systems for the semiconductor, industrial, life science research and defense markets. We are delighted to have with us from the management team the company's CFO, Seth Bagshaw. And David Ryzhik is going to head up -- who heads up the company's IR, is going to go through some forward-looking disclosure information, and then we'll jump right into the Q&A.



David, would you go ahead, please?



David Ryzhik - MKS Instruments, Inc. - VP of IR



Yes, Jim. Thanks, Jim. So because we're in our quiet period, any comments we make during our fireside chat or during the day today regarding the fourth quarter of 2020 are based solely on the guidance