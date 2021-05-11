MKS Instruments Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the 2021 (inaudible) Lee, President [and Chief Executive Officer of] MKS Instruments (inaudible).



John T. C. Lee - MKS Instruments, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of MKS Instruments.



I'm John Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer, and I will be presiding over this meeting. I welcome you and call the meeting to order.



Due to the public health impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and government restrictions limiting the number of people who may gather together, we're again holding our annual meeting in an all-virtual format, and I'm pleased to have everyone join this live webcast. We have designed this meeting to provide shareholders the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting.



Before we get to the formal business of the meeting, I would like to make some introductions. Joining us at the meeting today are Seth Bagshaw, our Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer;