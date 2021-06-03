MKS Instruments Inc at Cowen TMT Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Jun 03, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Krish Sankar - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



All right. Good morning, everyone. This is Krish Sankar from Cowen. The next company presenting is MK Instruments, and we are fortunate enough to have John Lee, President and CEO, here. John, thank you very much for your time. I really appreciate you attending this conference. And maybe I'll just jump straight into Q&A.



Questions and Answers:

- Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research AnalystIt's very interesting that you guys last had an Analyst Day in December. And then in the 5 months or so after that, the industry has grown rapidly. And your last earnings call was a testament to that where you had very strong numbers. And what is interesting to me was that your guidance, based on your guidance for June, you're already scratching the surface of your 2025 longer-term model.So I'm just kind of curious are there any puts and takes we should think about on the margin front first, either -- that could either be b